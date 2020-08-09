A serial killer who murdered six people and attacked several others in the city of Gujranwala, in the province of Punjab, Pakistan, was arrested on August 7.
According to local media reports, the serial killer, identified as Arsalan, had become "a symbol of fear” in the city. Within a few weeks, the accused killed six people with bricks and iron rods, including two women and seriously injured five others.
Reportedly, Arsalan entered the houses of local residents late at night and attacked them by hitting them on the head with bricks and iron rods.
Local media outlets quoted police officials saying that Arsalan has a past criminal record as well.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Gujranwala’s police Investigation department said that he also killed a man and a woman back in 2007 and 2017.
In his latest attacks, the killer murdered six people sleeping on their roofs in a span of one month.
During police interrogation, the killer confessed that he used to kill women because he could not get married and he also specifically attacked the elderly.
Pakistani news outlets reported that Arsalan has been sent for a police lineup for identification.