GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan rolls out Hajj flights with enhanced facilities

Road to Makkah expanded to Lahore, streamlining travel for over 95,000 pilgrims

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan’s pre-Hajj flight operation has also begun, with 1,357 pilgrims arriving in Madinah, according to APP.
Pakistan’s pre-Hajj flight operation has also begun, with 1,357 pilgrims arriving in Madinah, according to APP.
APP

Dubai: Pakistan has begun its Hajj flight operation, with the first pilgrims departing for Saudi Arabia as authorities roll out enhanced facilities for the annual pilgrimage, Dawn reported.

Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said the government was providing pilgrims with the “best possible facilities” as the operation commenced from multiple cities. He, along with senior officials, saw off pilgrims at Islamabad International Airport, where the first flight from the capital departed for Riyadh shortly after 9am.

Earlier, the first Hajj flight (PK-747), carrying over 390 pilgrims, departed from Sialkot for Madinah in the early hours. The minister said preparations were completed on time with Saudi support and highlighted the expansion of the Road to Makkah project to Lahore, in addition to Karachi and Islamabad, benefiting over 95,000 pilgrims this year.

The initiative allows pilgrims to complete Saudi immigration at departure airports, easing arrival procedures. Pilgrims are also being provided e-SIM cards, modern accommodation and access to high-speed train services between Makkah and Madinah.

Separately, Pakistan’s pre-Hajj flight operation has also begun, with 1,357 pilgrims arriving in Madinah, according to APP. Officials said the pilgrims landed at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport and were transported to the Markaziyah area near Masjid al-Nabawi, where accommodation has been pre-arranged.

Rooms were allocated in advance to ensure smooth check-in, while Nusuk cards — required for access to religious sites — were issued at accommodation. A welcome reception was also organised.

After settling in, pilgrims visited Masjid al-Nabawi to offer salutations at the resting place of the Holy Prophet, marking the spiritual start of their journey.

Under this year’s Hajj operation, more than 119,000 pilgrims will travel under the government scheme. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate dozens of flights from major cities, with the pre-Hajj operation continuing until May 21.

Authorities said more flights are scheduled in the coming days as the pilgrimage season gathers pace.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanSaudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Security beefed up in Rawalpindi as talks expected between the US, Iran.

Security lockdown in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

37m ago3m read
This handout photo taken and provided by the Office of Iranian Parliament Speaker on April 16, 2026 shows Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf (C) speaking with Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir (L) during their meeting in Tehran.

Pakistan leaders return after high-stakes Iran talks

2m read
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House.

Donald Trump says US-Iran peace deal 'very close'

2m read
A Pakistani Ranger walks past a billboard for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 12, 2026.

What is the new date set for next US-Iran talks?

3m read