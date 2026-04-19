Pakistan rolls out Hajj flights with enhanced facilities

Road to Makkah expanded to Lahore, streamlining travel for over 95,000 pilgrims
Dubai: Pakistan has begun its Hajj flight operation, with the first pilgrims departing for Saudi Arabia as authorities roll out enhanced facilities for the annual pilgrimage, Dawn reported.
Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said the government was providing pilgrims with the “best possible facilities” as the operation commenced from multiple cities. He, along with senior officials, saw off pilgrims at Islamabad International Airport, where the first flight from the capital departed for Riyadh shortly after 9am.
Earlier, the first Hajj flight (PK-747), carrying over 390 pilgrims, departed from Sialkot for Madinah in the early hours. The minister said preparations were completed on time with Saudi support and highlighted the expansion of the Road to Makkah project to Lahore, in addition to Karachi and Islamabad, benefiting over 95,000 pilgrims this year.
The initiative allows pilgrims to complete Saudi immigration at departure airports, easing arrival procedures. Pilgrims are also being provided e-SIM cards, modern accommodation and access to high-speed train services between Makkah and Madinah.
Separately, Pakistan’s pre-Hajj flight operation has also begun, with 1,357 pilgrims arriving in Madinah, according to APP. Officials said the pilgrims landed at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport and were transported to the Markaziyah area near Masjid al-Nabawi, where accommodation has been pre-arranged.
Rooms were allocated in advance to ensure smooth check-in, while Nusuk cards — required for access to religious sites — were issued at accommodation. A welcome reception was also organised.
After settling in, pilgrims visited Masjid al-Nabawi to offer salutations at the resting place of the Holy Prophet, marking the spiritual start of their journey.
Under this year’s Hajj operation, more than 119,000 pilgrims will travel under the government scheme. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate dozens of flights from major cities, with the pre-Hajj operation continuing until May 21.
Authorities said more flights are scheduled in the coming days as the pilgrimage season gathers pace.