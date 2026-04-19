Pakistan rolls out Hajj flights with enhanced facilities

Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said the government was providing pilgrims with the “best possible facilities” as the operation commenced fr om multiple cities. He, along with senior officials, saw off pilgrims at Islamabad International Airport, where the first flight from the capital departed for Riyadh shortly after 9am.

Earlier, the first Hajj flight (PK-747), carrying over 390 pilgrims, departed from Sialkot for Madinah in the early hours. The minister said preparations were completed on time with Saudi support and highlighted the expansion of the Road to Makkah project to Lahore, in addition to Karachi and Islamabad, benefiting over 95,000 pilgrims this year.

Separately, Pakistan’s pre-Hajj flight operation has also begun, with 1,357 pilgrims arriving in Madinah, according to APP. Officials said the pilgrims landed at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport and were transported to the Markaziyah area near Masjid al-Nabawi, where accommodation has been pre-arranged.

Under this year’s Hajj operation, more than 119,000 pilgrims will travel under the government scheme. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate dozens of flights from major cities, with the pre-Hajj operation continuing until May 21.

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