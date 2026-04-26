Pakistan reports 71 measles deaths in 4 months, Sindh records highest toll

Dubai: At least 71 children have died of measles across Pakistan in the first four months of 2026, with Sindh accounting for the highest toll, as health authorities warn of widening immunisation gaps and a growing pool of unvaccinated children, Dawn reported.

Official data shows that Sindh recorded 40 of the 71 deaths, followed by 12 each in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and four in Balochistan. The figures come as the country marks World Immunisation Week 2026 from April 24 to 30, themed “For Every Generation, Vaccines Work”.

The rising death toll mirrors a broader surge in infections. A total of 4,541 confirmed measles cases were reported nationwide in the first quarter alone, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leading at 1,712 cases, followed by Punjab (1,198), Sindh (1,183), Balochistan (197), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (151), Islamabad (55), and Gilgit-Baltistan (45).

Health experts say the spike is largely driven by a backlog of children who missed routine vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Raj Kumar, Programme Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) in Sindh, said a “large cohort of unvaccinated children” had emerged during that period.

“While overall vaccination coverage has improved, certain districts continue to witness repeated outbreaks,” he said, identifying Khairpur and parts of northern Sindh as hotspots. Authorities are now deploying targeted strategies to plug these gaps, alongside intensified outreach campaigns.

Officials also pointed to progress in reaching so-called “zero-dose” children — those who have never received a single vaccine. According to the Sindh EPI, between 40,000 and 50,000 such children are now being covered during each anti-polio drive. The provincial government has also increased funding and expanded its vaccinator workforce to strengthen routine immunisation.

Dr Khalid Shafi of the Pakistan Paediatric Association stressed the need for more effective public awareness campaigns and greater deployment of female vaccinators to build trust at the community level. “Parents are still hesitant, putting children at serious risk,” he warned.

Concerns extend beyond measles. Polio remains endemic, with one case reported this year in Sujawal, Sindh. Pakistan recorded 74 polio cases in 2024 and 31 in 2025, while environmental samples continue to show widespread virus circulation, although officials say positivity rates have recently declined.

The Pakistan Medical Association has sounded the alarm over what it calls a deepening “zero-dose” crisis. It estimates that more than one million children in Pakistan have never received any vaccination, leaving nearly 58 per cent of children either unimmunised or under-immunised.

“Pakistan lags far behind regional peers like China and Iran, where immunisation coverage exceeds 95 per cent, and India and Bangladesh, which have crossed 90 per cent,” said Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro of the association.

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