The kitten that was allegedly raped by teenagers in Lahore Image Credit: Facebook/@ACFAnimalRescue

In an incident that has caused outrage on social media, a kitten was reportedly raped by a group of teenagers in the city of Lahore, Pakistan netizens are asking for action to be taken against them.

On July 26, a post was shared by the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation (ACF) Animal Rescue, @ACFAnimalRescue, a shelter in Pakistan with a lengthy caption stating what reportedly happened.

The post claims that the kitten was bought by a family in Lahore and the boy who, with other friends, had committed the crime is the 15-year-old son of the family.

A local girl who was suspicious about the abuse had kept an eye on the kitten and the boys. The girl had also reportedly offered the family to take the kitten but she was refused, the post stated.

As per the post that included several graphic images of the animal, the kitten was abused to such an extent that she died due to multiple organ failure. The carcass was then left in a nearby dumpster.

The animal shelter page had also added that it was the fifth case of animal sexual abuse they have encountered recently.

The post that was shared on the organisation's Instagram and Facebook accounts, states that while a veterinary doctor concluded that the animal was raped, he refused to give it in writing to avoid involvement in the case.

The post also states that the mother of one of the accused has dismissed all allegations of rape.

She was quoted as saying, “My son did not do this. Someone from the street must have done it.”

A girl, under the assurance of anonymity, reported the incident to the organisation, the post read.

The animal shelter has condemned the act and demanded that all culprits be brought to justice.

The news caused an uproar online as netizens demanded action against the culprits.

Twitter user @Madam_Mosale wrote: “Family in Lahore adopts a kitten and nobody notices that the kitten is being brutally raped by their 15-year-old and his friends? Boys should be dealt with, because you've got future rapists on your hand. I have [a] severe migraine and I'm unable to sleep because of this. #LahoreKitten”