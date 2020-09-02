A man allegedly poisoned his wife to death with the help of his mother for not granting him permission to marry another woman in the city of Chiniot, Pakistan, local media reported on August 31.
A First Information Report (FIR) of the incident that took place in the city’s suburban area of Kot Ismail, in the province of Punjab, has been registered at the Lalian police station on the complaint of the deceased woman, Aniqa’s maternal uncle Nawazish.
Local media reported that according to the FIR, the accused, identified as Mohsin Hayat, made his wife drink poison-laced water with the help of his mother and an unknown accomplice.
He wanted to kill his wife to pave the way for his second marriage.
Hayat had married Aniqa eight years ago and had two daughters and a son from her, Pakistani media reported.
Reportedly, his mother wanted him to marry for the second time and it was often a cause of heated discussion in the household.
According to local media reports, Aniqa was also a victim of physical domestic abuse.