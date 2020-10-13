A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess returned Dh21,385 to a passenger travelling from the UAE to Pakistan on October 13 and now the flight attendant is getting rewarded by the airline for her honesty.
As per Pakistani media reports, air hostess Bushara Saleem found the cash on the seat of the passenger. She then returned it to the vigilance team at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi to return it to its owner.
Reportedly, the passenger was travelling from Dubai to Karachi on PIA’s flight PK-214 and forgot his cash on his seat before leaving the plane.
Airline rewards air hostess
Upon getting the news, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan International Airlines, Arshad Malik, called the air-hostess and appreciated her honesty and loyalty to her job, according to news reports.
Later, Malik announced a reward of Rs100,000 (Dh 2,242) for Saleem who works for Pakistan’s national flag carrier.
Earlier, on November 15, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had returned a bag containing Rs1.8 million (Dh 40,362) cash to its owner, who had forgotten it in the arrival lounge at Lahore Airport.
As per details, Dr Nadira was travelling from Madina to Lahore on PIA’s flight PK-757 when she forgot her bag at the arrival lounger of Lahore airport.
Shahid, a civil aviation official, found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures Department.
Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Lahore airport, Nazeer Ahmed Khan formally handed it over to the owner after carrying out necessary procedures.