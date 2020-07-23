Two teenagers were murdered on July 21 by their families in the Kaghan valley of Pakistan's Mansehra district allegedly for wanting to marry against their family’s wishes.
The bodies of the young boy and girl were found in the Patian Jareed locality in the limits of Kaghan Police Station on Tuesday.
According to police officials, the girl wanted to marry her cousin instead of her fiancé. However, their parents were against the wedding and as a result, killed them both.
Police investigations revealed that the boy had secretly come to meet the girl on the night of July 20. The family members of both the girl and boy then allegedly decided to kill both of them for ‘honour’.
“When police rushed to the scene, the families refused to register a first information report (FIR) of the incident,” a police personnel was quoted as saying by local news outlets.
Police have filed a case against the five accused including parents of the deceased girl and boy.
The Station House Officer (SHO) has arrested three of the five accused while police said that raids were being conducted to arrest the two others. The arrested accused were presented in court on July 22, Pakistani news outlets reported.
Police told media that the parents of the victims first planned the killing and then executed the plan.