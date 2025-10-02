Pakistan enforces 62 vehicle safety standards to meet IMF conditions

The notification, issued by the Engineering Development Board (EDB) under the Ministry of Industries and Production , marks the country’s most ambitious move yet to bring road safety, environmental compliance, and consumer protection in line with international norms, according to ARY News.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rolled out sweeping new auto regulations, enforcing 62 mandatory safety and quality standards for both imported and locally assembled vehicles — a major increase from the previous 17 requirements — in order to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Engineering Development Board will directly oversee compliance. Its inspections will cover a wide range of technical specifications such as seating capacity, load limits, axle configuration, and overall performance and quality. Even if a vehicle passes pre-shipment inspection abroad, it can still be blocked if it fails to meet Pakistan’s own safety, quality, or environmental benchmarks.

These certificates must confirm that imported vehicles are roadworthy, accident-free, odometer-tamper free, and free from serious interior or exterior damage. They must also verify compliance with noise and emission standards, as well as confirm that all safety features — including airbags — remain intact. Vehicles failing to meet any of these criteria will be denied entry.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.