Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday appointed a new finance minister, its fourth in two years, in a shake-up of the government’s economic team, the prime minister’s office said, as the government enters a key period of budget-making and implementation of IMF reforms.
Shaukat Tarin, a former banker, was named as the new finance minister. He had held the finance minister portfolio in a previous government. His predecessor, Hammad Azhar, held the portfolio for less than three weeks.
Prime Minister Imran Khan also shuffled other key economy-related ministries, including the economic affairs and power portfolios.
Information minister
The prime minister appointed Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, replacing Senator Shibli Faraz who interchanged his portfolio with Fawad as science and technology minister, according to PM Office.
Hammad Azhar, previously the industries and productions minister, will now be holding the position of Minister for Energy. He has replaced Omar Ayub Khan who has now been appointed as economic affairs minister. In place of Hammad Azhar, the prime minister appointed Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as Federal Minister for Industries and Production.