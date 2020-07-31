Dubai: A 20-year old man fell from the fourth floor of a building, while shooting TikTok videos with his friends in the city of Lahore, in Pakistan, on July 30.
According to the police, Malik Hamza, who is now in a critical condition, is a resident of Gujranwala city, in the province of Punjab. He works in Lahore and had completed his night shift, before meeting his friends to shoot videos for the popular video-sharing app.
Local media outlets reported that, Qaiser Awan, the victim’s cousin, said that Hamza injured his neck, leg, and ribs during the fall. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared his condition as “critical”.
Reportedly, the local police department seized his mobile phone, and are investigating the case.
Sharing a news article about Hamza’s fall, a Twitter user @SayeedAliBaig2, thought that the app should be banned in Pakistan: “A 20-year-old man fell from the fourth floor of a building while shooting TikTok videos with his friends in Lahore’s Naseerabad today morning. #Pakistan government imposed ban on #pubg while spared #TikTok. I think it should also be banned.”
Previously, on July 21, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had also issued a “final warning” to TikTok over obscenity concerns, according to media reports. The app makers had been asked to put in place, a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform”.