The incident follows two recent deaths of videogame-addicted youth in Lahore

Illustrative image. Image Credit: iStockphoto

A Players Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)-addicted 16-year-old reportedly committed suicide in Lahore on August 23 after his family tried to stop him from playing.

According to local media, the family informed the police that the teen took his life after being banned from playing the online video game.

According to Pakistani media, the boy used to play the game on his mobile phone.

It is unclear how the boy took his life.

Similar incidents

On June 1, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had banned PUBG, citing several complaints about it being "addictive", a waste of time and its potential negative impact on children's physical and psychological health.

However, following meeting with the company’s representative in July, the PTA had decided to lift the ban on PUBG.

"Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the company, the PTA has decided to unban PUBG," the official statement had said.

This is not the first time the game has been part of a controversy.

In June, two youngsters had died in Lahore.

Jonty Joseph, a resident 20-year-old resident of Saddar Bazaar area of Lahore’s North Cantonment, committed suicide by hanging from a fan in his room after being stopped from playing the game.

In a similar incident, an 18-year-old in Lahore’s Ghazi Road had also committed suicide after his family banned him from playing in June.