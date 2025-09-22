GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

No licence, no mercy in Pakistan: Islamabad to arrest drivers and seize vehicles

New enforcement aims to improve road safety and curb traffic violations

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Islamabad Police to start arresting drivers without licence.
Islamabad Police to start arresting drivers without licence.
X

Dubai: Islamabad Police have announced a stringent new policy targeting drivers without valid licences.

Effective October 1, anyone caught driving without a licence will face arrest, vehicle seizure, and legal charges.

Under the directive, both private and government vehicles operated by unlicensed drivers will be impounded, and offenders will be barred from obtaining character certificates until they secure a valid licence. Personal guarantees will no longer allow release of arrested drivers, tightening enforcement across the capital.

According to reports in Pakistani media, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, has instructed traffic officials to implement the crackdown citywide. Special operations are being planned to ensure compliance and curb unlicensed driving, which authorities say is a growing road safety concern.

To assist government employees, traffic police offices will offer licencing services to facilitate compliance before the October 1 deadline. Authorities have urged all residents to obtain or renew their driving licences promptly to avoid penalties.

This enforcement drive forms part of broader efforts to improve road discipline, reduce accidents, and strengthen traffic management across Islamabad. Citizens are advised to always carry valid licenses, as no exceptions will be made once the crackdown begins.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Show More
Related Topics:
transport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan finalises plan to handover Islamabad Airport operation to UAE

Pakistan approves UAE takeover of Islamabad Airport

2m read
This handout photograph taken and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office on August 21, 2025 shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) speaking with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

China reaffirms ties, but raises the bar for Pakistan

4m read
Passengers arrive at the immigration counter at the Islamabad International Airport. File photo

Pakistan's AI-based app to ease airport immigration

2m read
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari honouring Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan on completion of his tenure in Islamabad.

Pakistan honours UAE envoy Hamad Obaid Alzaabi

2m read