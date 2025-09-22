No licence, no mercy in Pakistan: Islamabad to arrest drivers and seize vehicles

New enforcement aims to improve road safety and curb traffic violations
Dubai: Islamabad Police have announced a stringent new policy targeting drivers without valid licences.
Effective October 1, anyone caught driving without a licence will face arrest, vehicle seizure, and legal charges.
Under the directive, both private and government vehicles operated by unlicensed drivers will be impounded, and offenders will be barred from obtaining character certificates until they secure a valid licence. Personal guarantees will no longer allow release of arrested drivers, tightening enforcement across the capital.
According to reports in Pakistani media, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, has instructed traffic officials to implement the crackdown citywide. Special operations are being planned to ensure compliance and curb unlicensed driving, which authorities say is a growing road safety concern.
To assist government employees, traffic police offices will offer licencing services to facilitate compliance before the October 1 deadline. Authorities have urged all residents to obtain or renew their driving licences promptly to avoid penalties.
This enforcement drive forms part of broader efforts to improve road discipline, reduce accidents, and strengthen traffic management across Islamabad. Citizens are advised to always carry valid licenses, as no exceptions will be made once the crackdown begins.
