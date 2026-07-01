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Lahore airport to close both runways for three hours daily during monsoon

Bird activity prompts 70-day restriction from July 5 to September 15, says PAA

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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According to the PAA, the daily closure will be in effect from 5am to 8am, when bird activity around the airport is expected to be at its highest, particularly below 3,000 feet
According to the PAA, the daily closure will be in effect from 5am to 8am, when bird activity around the airport is expected to be at its highest, particularly below 3,000 feet
AP file

Dubai: Both runways at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport will remain closed to commercial flights for three hours every day from July 5 to September 15 as a precaution against increased bird activity during the monsoon season, Pakistan’s Airports Authority (PAA) has announced, Dawn reported.

According to the PAA, the daily closure will be in effect from 5am to 8am, when bird activity around the airport is expected to be at its highest, particularly below 3,000 feet.

“During the monsoon season, bird activity in and around the airport, particularly below 3,000 feet, increases significantly. Accordingly, pilots have been advised to exercise heightened caution during the aircraft’s approach and departure,” the authority said.

The PAA said airlines have also been instructed to carry sufficient fuel to account for any potential delays caused by ground or airborne holding.

Scheduled commercial flights will continue to operate outside the three-hour closure window. However, the authority said the runways would be made available in the event of an emergency landing.

Operational restrictions

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued informing airlines and flight operators of the temporary operational restrictions.

The PAA said the measures are aimed at maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety while minimising disruption to passengers and airlines.

The runway restrictions come as Pakistan prepares for a fresh spell of monsoon rains expected to begin in the first week of July. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Lahore is forecast to receive rainfall from July 1 to July 6.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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