According to investigators, suspects Mudassir and Ali — both neighbours and close friends of the victim — were arrested in connection with the crime. Police said all three were drug addicts who often consumed crystal meth together. On the day of the killing, the suspects allegedly invited Imdad to their home under the pretext of drug use, where they murdered him. They then dumped his severed head at a garbage site and hid the torso in Ali’s house, The Express Tribune reported.