Karachi on edge as police investigate two brutal killings

Police crack one case in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, probe continues in North Nazimabad murder

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Police are investigating two separate murder cases in which dismembered bodies were discovered in different parts of the city of Karachi, sparking shock and fear among residents.

The mystery of a severed head found near a garbage dump in Pehlwan Goth has been solved by Gulistan-e-Jauhar police. The victim was identified as 32-year-old truck driver Imdad Hussain. His torso was later recovered from a house in Mughal Hazara Goth.

According to investigators, suspects Mudassir and Ali — both neighbours and close friends of the victim — were arrested in connection with the crime. Police said all three were drug addicts who often consumed crystal meth together. On the day of the killing, the suspects allegedly invited Imdad to their home under the pretext of drug use, where they murdered him. They then dumped his severed head at a garbage site and hid the torso in Ali’s house, The Express Tribune reported.

SP Investigation East confirmed the duo had confessed to the murder but had not provided a clear motive. A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, who also nominated other relatives in his FIR.

Second body found

In a separate case, a severed head found near a drain in Hyderi was later matched to a torso discovered a day earlier in North Nazimabad’s Block L. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Muhammad Yousuf, who worked at a local tandoor and had recently moved to Karachi from Mansehra.

His brother, Jannat Gul, confirmed the identification. Yousuf had reportedly been living in shared quarters with four others. Police are now investigating his background and questioning relatives and housemates for clues.

Police said that in both cases, the killers tried to conceal their crimes by discarding body parts in different locations. Investigations are ongoing.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
