Islamabad: A new mosque was inaugurated inside the premises of Islamabad’s largest park, Fatima Jinnah Park, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on Monday.
The small mosque with contemporary architecture and traditional interior has been constructed with support of the embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Pakistan. The mosque’s construction began in June 2019.
UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi inaugurated the mosque in Islamabad’s 750-acre Fatima Jinnah Park along with Pakistan’s federal minister for religious affairs and interfaith harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and Nasir Al Kaabi – the main financer of the mosque.
Common faith
Pakistan’s minister of state for parliamentary affairs Ali Muhammad Khan also joined the ceremony. The dignitaries also offered prayers at the newly built mosque in Islamabad.
UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi said that such initiatives and activities “reflect the close brotherly relationship and people to people contacts between the two brotherly countries” bound in deep-rooted cultural, historical and common faith.
The inauguration ceremony was followed by the distribution of Ramadan food packages among the disadvantaged people of the area with support from Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment UAE, as part of annual Ramadan food distribution program all over Pakistan.