How Pakistan airports plan to end unnecessary baggage checks

Smart scanners to reduce manual searches, questioning and passenger harassment
Dubai: Passengers travelling through Pakistan’s international airports could soon face fewer baggage searches, less unnecessary questioning and a smoother journey under new government directives aimed at ending outdated customs procedures and improving the treatment of travellers.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the immediate installation of smart baggage scanners at all international airports, replacing routine manual inspections by customs officials with automated screening technology.
The move is aimed at addressing inconvenience faced by passengers, particularly those who encounter repeated baggage checks, lengthy questioning and delays while passing through customs clearance.
Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Saturday, the prime minister made it clear that passengers should not be subjected to harassment or unnecessary questioning by customs officials.
Under the new directives, customs authorities will be required to move away from outdated baggage inspection procedures and introduce internationally recognised automated screening systems.
The prime minister ordered that smart scanners be imported immediately by air and installed at all international airports to facilitate travellers.
Once operational, the scanners are expected to reduce the need for routine manual baggage inspections, helping passengers clear customs more efficiently while allowing authorities to maintain security and enforcement standards.
The government has not yet announced a timeline for installing the scanners or specified how manual inspections will be handled when additional checks are necessary.
The prime minister also directed customs authorities to ensure that passengers are not unnecessarily stopped, questioned or inconvenienced during airport clearance procedures.
“Passenger convenience and comfort are the top priority, and no one will be allowed to harass passengers,” he said.
He stressed that airport services must become more passenger-friendly, with officials adopting a professional and respectful approach towards travellers.
The directives are particularly relevant for overseas Pakistanis, including those living in the UAE and other Gulf countries, who frequently travel home to visit their families.
For passengers arriving after long international flights, faster baggage clearance and fewer unnecessary checks could make a significant difference to their airport experience.
Beyond introducing new technology, the government plans to improve how airport personnel interact with travellers.
Sharif directed that staff providing other airport services be trained according to international standards, with particular emphasis on courtesy, professionalism and respectful behaviour.
“Courtesy and respect for human dignity in service delivery must be key components of the training,” the prime minister said.
The initiative is intended to improve both the efficiency of airport operations and the quality of services offered to passengers.
While ordering reforms to improve passenger convenience, the prime minister reiterated that customs authorities must remain vigilant against smuggling, tax evasion and revenue losses.
He praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its chairman, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, for introducing a new customs enforcement system.
The meeting was informed that the newly established Indus Collectorate had carried out 80 enforcement operations in its first three weeks, seizing goods worth approximately Rs205 million.
A total of 865 personnel have been deployed across 26 major transit routes to strengthen customs monitoring and prevent smuggling.
Authorities are also continuing operations against the illegal movement of textiles, vehicles, cigarettes, petroleum products and other goods.