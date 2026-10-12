GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

How Pakistan airports plan to end unnecessary baggage checks

Smart scanners to reduce manual searches, questioning and passenger harassment

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A view of Islamabad International Airport
A view of Islamabad International Airport
x

Dubai: Passengers travelling through Pakistan’s international airports could soon face fewer baggage searches, less unnecessary questioning and a smoother journey under new government directives aimed at ending outdated customs procedures and improving the treatment of travellers.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the immediate installation of smart baggage scanners at all international airports, replacing routine manual inspections by customs officials with automated screening technology.

The move is aimed at addressing inconvenience faced by passengers, particularly those who encounter repeated baggage checks, lengthy questioning and delays while passing through customs clearance.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Saturday, the prime minister made it clear that passengers should not be subjected to harassment or unnecessary questioning by customs officials.

End to unnecessary searches

Under the new directives, customs authorities will be required to move away from outdated baggage inspection procedures and introduce internationally recognised automated screening systems.

The prime minister ordered that smart scanners be imported immediately by air and installed at all international airports to facilitate travellers.

Once operational, the scanners are expected to reduce the need for routine manual baggage inspections, helping passengers clear customs more efficiently while allowing authorities to maintain security and enforcement standards.

The government has not yet announced a timeline for installing the scanners or specified how manual inspections will be handled when additional checks are necessary.

Respect passengers

The prime minister also directed customs authorities to ensure that passengers are not unnecessarily stopped, questioned or inconvenienced during airport clearance procedures.

“Passenger convenience and comfort are the top priority, and no one will be allowed to harass passengers,” he said.

He stressed that airport services must become more passenger-friendly, with officials adopting a professional and respectful approach towards travellers.

The directives are particularly relevant for overseas Pakistanis, including those living in the UAE and other Gulf countries, who frequently travel home to visit their families.

For passengers arriving after long international flights, faster baggage clearance and fewer unnecessary checks could make a significant difference to their airport experience.

Staff training

Beyond introducing new technology, the government plans to improve how airport personnel interact with travellers.

Sharif directed that staff providing other airport services be trained according to international standards, with particular emphasis on courtesy, professionalism and respectful behaviour.

“Courtesy and respect for human dignity in service delivery must be key components of the training,” the prime minister said.

The initiative is intended to improve both the efficiency of airport operations and the quality of services offered to passengers.

Customs enforcement

While ordering reforms to improve passenger convenience, the prime minister reiterated that customs authorities must remain vigilant against smuggling, tax evasion and revenue losses.

He praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its chairman, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, for introducing a new customs enforcement system.

The meeting was informed that the newly established Indus Collectorate had carried out 80 enforcement operations in its first three weeks, seizing goods worth approximately Rs205 million.

A total of 865 personnel have been deployed across 26 major transit routes to strengthen customs monitoring and prevent smuggling.

Authorities are also continuing operations against the illegal movement of textiles, vehicles, cigarettes, petroleum products and other goods.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedManaging Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.
Show More
Related Topics:
travel

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Nolberto Solano has been unable to join Pakistan’s camp in Islamabad after applying for the wrong category of Pakistani visa.

Pakistan coach applies for wrong visa, misses camp

2m read
Ki Ho, a man armed with 37 years of hard-won career experience, starts from scratch as an intern at a fashion company run by Sun Woo — a CEO who built an empire in just three years and probably doesn't have time for anyone's onboarding small talk.

Korean Intern remake debuts at No. 1 at box office

2m read
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan had earlier starred in piku.

The Intern Bollywood remake: Why it never took off

3m read
Razaullah will be the name discussed among cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world tonight after smashing 81 from just 63 balls

Razaullah receives hero’s welcome after England heroics

1m read