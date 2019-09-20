Police in North Macedonia say 23-year old Pakistani migrant died after being hit by train

Brussels: Police in North Macedonia say a 23-year old Pakistani migrant has died after being hit by a train.

The man, identified only by his initials A.I., died late Thursday near the central city of Gradsko.

Migrants who enter North Macedonia illegally from Greece often use rail tracks as a guide for the route toward Serbia, from where they hope to head to more prosperous European countries further north.

In 2015, 14 migrants were killed when they were hit by a train while walking along the railway tracks.