Brussels: Police in North Macedonia say a 23-year old Pakistani migrant has died after being hit by a train.
The man, identified only by his initials A.I., died late Thursday near the central city of Gradsko.
Migrants who enter North Macedonia illegally from Greece often use rail tracks as a guide for the route toward Serbia, from where they hope to head to more prosperous European countries further north.
In 2015, 14 migrants were killed when they were hit by a train while walking along the railway tracks.
The number of people caught entering North Macedonia illegally from Greece has increased by 20 per cent so far this year, authorities say.