Nepal ex-chief justice Sushila Karki to be next PM: President's office

Karki to be sworn in on Friday after deadly protests ousted government
Kathmandu: Nepal's former chief justice Sushila Karki will become the next prime minister, and be sworn in later on Friday, the president's office said, after deadly protests ousted the government.
"President Ram Chandra Paudel will appoint former chief justice Sushila Karki as the prime minister," presidential press adviser Kiran Pokharel said in a statement. "Karki is scheduled to be sworn in as prime minister at 9:00 pm (1515 GMT)."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox