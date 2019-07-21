Tokyo: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition secured a majority in Japan’s upper house of parliament in elections on Sunday but will not reach the super-majority needed to propose constitutional revisions, according to vote counts by public television and other media.

NHK public television said shortly after midnight that Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito had won 69 seats in the upper house, with nine seats remaining. If Abe gained support from members of another conservative party and independents, it would make only 76 seats, short of 85 he would have needed, NHK said.

Abe’s ruling bloc already has a two-thirds majority in the lower house, but without such control of the upper chamber, he has a slim chance of achieving his long-cherished goal of constitutional reform.

Nonetheless, Abe welcomed the results, saying winning a majority indicates a public mandate for his government.

“I believe the people chose political stability, urging us to pursue our policies and carry out diplomacy to protect Japan’s national interests,” Abe said in an interview with NHK.

Abe hopes to gain enough seats to boost his chances to revise Japan’s pacifist constitution — his long-cherished goal before his term ends in 2021.

But it’s a challenge because voters are more concerned about their jobs, economy and social security. Abe, who wants to bolster Japan’s defence capability, is now proposing adding the Self-Defence Force, or Japan’s military, to the war-renouncing Article 9 of the constitution. He said he is not considering running for another term.

Abe said resolving the decades-old issue of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea and signing a peace treaty with Russia would be his diplomatic priorities during the rest of his term.