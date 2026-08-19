The teen, Iqbal Sheikh, has reportedly lived with the unusual condition for years.
Dubai: A 16-year-old boy from Murshidabad in West Bengal, who reportedly spends most of his time submerged in a pond because of a severe burning sensation in his skin, has been airlifted to Mumbai for specialised medical treatment following intervention by industrialist Anant Ambani.
The teenager, identified as Iqbal Sheikh, has been living with the unusual condition for several years. A video circulating on social media shows him sitting in a pond, with most of his body underwater, eating snacks.
According to reports, Iqbal experiences intense burning and discomfort when he is out of water, while remaining submerged provides him relief. His family is said to have taken him to several hospitals and traditional healers in search of treatment, but his condition reportedly did not improve.
After the story gained attention online, Anant Ambani reportedly stepped in to help the family and arranged for the teenager to be brought to Mumbai for further medical evaluation and treatment.
Iqbal’s exact diagnosis has not yet been confirmed. However, some doctors suspect he could be suffering from erythromelalgia, a rare disorder associated with episodes of burning pain, warmth and redness, often affecting the hands and feet.
The condition can be chronic and difficult to manage, with treatment focused largely on controlling symptoms. Doctors in Mumbai are expected to conduct detailed examinations to determine the cause of Iqbal’s symptoms and explore possible treatment options.