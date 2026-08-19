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West Bengal teen living in pond airlifted to Mumbai after Anant Ambani’s intervention.

The teen, Iqbal Sheikh, has reportedly lived with the unusual condition for years.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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West Bengal teen living in pond airlifted to Mumbai after Anant Ambani’s intervention.
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Dubai:  A 16-year-old boy from Murshidabad in West Bengal, who reportedly spends most of his time submerged in a pond because of a severe burning sensation in his skin, has been airlifted to Mumbai for specialised medical treatment following intervention by industrialist Anant Ambani.

The teenager, identified as Iqbal Sheikh, has been living with the unusual condition for several years. A video circulating on social media shows him sitting in a pond, with most of his body underwater, eating snacks.

According to reports, Iqbal experiences intense burning and discomfort when he is out of water, while remaining submerged provides him relief. His family is said to have taken him to several hospitals and traditional healers in search of treatment, but his condition reportedly did not improve.

After the story gained attention online, Anant Ambani reportedly stepped in to help the family and arranged for the teenager to be brought to Mumbai for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Iqbal’s exact diagnosis has not yet been confirmed. However, some doctors suspect he could be suffering from erythromelalgia, a rare disorder associated with episodes of burning pain, warmth and redness, often affecting the hands and feet.

The condition can be chronic and difficult to manage, with treatment focused largely on controlling symptoms. Doctors in Mumbai are expected to conduct detailed examinations to determine the cause of Iqbal’s symptoms and explore possible treatment options.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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