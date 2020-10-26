Bollywood fans are not just in India. This weekend, an Instagram user from Tanzania saw his video going viral in India after he recreated a scene from the Hindi movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Social media users are finding the viral video clip hilarious.
Instagram user @chatumandota whose Instagram bio says he is a comedian from East Africa re-enacted the scene where the movie character Rahul, played by Khan reunites with his friend Anjali, played by Bollywood actress Kajol, for the first time after their college days.
Juxtaposing the original scene from the movie on top of his clip, he and his friends matched it frame by frame.
Though the video was originally posted on October 16, it went viral after Indians spotted it on Instagram and re-shared it on other social media channels such as Twitter and Facebook.
Instagram user @ramijasultana posted: “This is amazing! Keep up the great work… Love from India.”
And @kuheli_roy requested more such videos, she wrote: “Hey good one. please do some more scenes.”
This is not the first time the star’s scenes have been recreated by fans. Last month, a video by an Indonesian fan and her team dancing to the Hindi song ‘Bole Chudiyan’, from the Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum also went viral and impressed Indians on the internet.
Vlogger Vina Fan copied every dance move and detail from the song, right down to the clothes and makeup.