Extradition request against Nirav Modi is pending since September before UK authorities

New Delhi: Fugitive billionaire diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, who is wanted by Indian agencies in the Rs 13,500 crore (nearly 1.9 billion US dollars) Punjab National Bank fraud case, has been spotted in London, a media report said.

A video released by the UK's The Telegraph newspaper showed Nirav Modi walking the London streets. He wore a changed look -- with handle bar moustache and long hair.

The Indian intelligence agencies have already provided inputs about this new disguise.

In the video, Nirav Modi is seen avoiding every question posed at him, saying "no comment".

The Telegraph report further stated that Nirav Modi against whom a Red Corner Notice has been issued by the Interpol, has been living in the city's West End area and has even started a new diamond business.

An extradition request against Nirav Modi is pending since last September before the UK authorities.

On February 26, the Enforcement Directorate attached properties of Nirav Modi and his associate companies to the tune of Rs 147 crore in connection with its ongoing probe into the case.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are under probe by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED. The ED filed money laundering cases against them and others on February 15 on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI.