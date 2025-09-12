Vantara: Healing wildlife, restoring earth's balance

Vantara is not just a facility but a hub of scientific excellence. Its Central Research Laboratory and 11 satellite labs process over 2,000 samples daily, advancing research in parasitology, pathology, microbiology, toxicology, and molecular biology. Bio-banking and next-generation sequencing technologies are used to monitor genetic health, track diseases, and guide breeding programmes. Global collaboration is a cornerstone of its mission. Vantara works with IUCN, WWF, and wildlife authorities from Zimbabwe, Congo, and the United States, among others, to share knowledge and coordinate rescue efforts. Its ANTZ app enables global tracking and coordination, helping save animals from over 50 countries and 25 Indian states.