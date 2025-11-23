The study, conducted by Mahavir Cancer Sansthan (Patna), Lovely Professional University (Punjab), AIIMS Delhi and supported by ICMR and NIPER-Hajipur, analysed breastmilk from 40 randomly selected lactating women. Uranium was detected in all 40 samples, with concentrations ranging from 0 to 5.25 µg/L. The highest individual reading came from Katihar district.

Co-author Dr Ashok Sharma of AIIMS Delhi told ANI that although 70% of infants showed potential non-carcinogenic risk based on risk-modelling indicators, the actual health impact is expected to be low because uranium does not concentrate significantly in breastmilk. “Most uranium absorbed by the mother is excreted through urine, not transferred to the child,” he said, adding that breastfeeding should continue unless medically advised otherwise.

According to the study, uranium may be entering the food chain through contaminated drinking water and irrigation sources. Groundwater over-extraction, untreated industrial effluents, and the extensive use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers are believed to be worsening the contamination.

“Groundwater and soil pollution over time have allowed heavy metals to seep into the environment and eventually into food,” the report states. Researchers note that pollutants can migrate from soil to crops, then to mothers, and ultimately appear in breastmilk.

Experts caution that while the detected breastmilk levels do not pose an immediate threat, long-term exposure could affect infant health. Uranium is known to impact: Kidney development, Neurological growth, Cognitive functions (including IQ and learning ability) and cancer risk over prolonged periods

Dr Ashok Sharma told Times of India that uranium infiltrating the food chain is “a very serious concern”, even if present levels are not yet harmful. Infants are particularly vulnerable due to their limited capacity to eliminate heavy metals.

The study explains that uranium’s chemical toxicity — not its radiation — poses the primary danger. However, the element has low affinity for breastmilk components like fats and proteins, reducing direct transfer to infants. It tends to accumulate instead in maternal bones and kidneys, binding to phosphate and carbonate compounds.

In a separate statement, nuclear scientist Dr Dinesh K Aswal, NDMA member and former BARC group director, said the findings are no cause for panic. “The levels detected are well within safe limits. WHO’s permissible threshold in drinking water is nearly six times higher than what was found,” he said.

