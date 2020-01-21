The arrest of Thampi is in the wake of investigation involving Robert Vadra

C.C. Thampi has businesses extending across India and UAE. Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: A special court in Delhi on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of C.C. Thampi, NRI businessman and a close aide of Robert Vadra, for three-day in connection with a money laundering case.

Thampi was arrested last weekend in New Delhi. The agency had on Monday said that the arrest of Thampi comes in the wake of the investigation involving Vadra, who is being probed in a money laundering case involving foreign assets in the UK.

Thampi, an NRI, and his three companies - Holiday City Centre, Holiday Properties and Holiday Bekal Resorts - were on ED radar "under FEMA for an aggregate amount of Rs 288 crores".

An ED stated that Thampi had acquired agricultural land in the name of his company Holiday City Centre Pvt. Ltd in contravention of FEMA 1999.

Following a complaint, an investigation was initiated, which revealed that Thampi had advanced unsecured loans to his three companies which were later converted into equity in his name and in the name of his family members.

"The agricultural land was purchased by Thampi through these companies in contravention of the relevant provisions of FEMA," the release said.

ED had issued a show-cause notice to Thampi for alleged FEMA to the tune of Rs 1000 crore in November last year.