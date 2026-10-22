Taste of Himachal: India’s Sinduri pomegranates reach Dubai

Sweet, juicy and attractive: Sinduri pomegranates are prized for their rich red colour, appealing appearance and sweet, juicy seeds.

Rich in antioxidants: Pomegranates contain polyphenols, including punicalagins and anthocyanins, which help protect cells against oxidative damage.

Good for heart health: Research suggests pomegranate consumption may help support healthy blood pressure and blood vessel function, although it is not a substitute for medical treatment.

Supports digestion: The edible seeds provide dietary fibre, which helps maintain digestive health and supports regular bowel movements.

Provides essential nutrients: Pomegranates contain vitamin C, potassium and folate, which contribute to normal immune function, muscle function and cell health.

A nutritious fruit for everyday diets: Whole pomegranate seeds provide natural sweetness, water and fibre, making them a nutritious alternative to sugary snacks.