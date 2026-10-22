Taste of Himachal: India’s Sinduri pomegranates reach Dubai

1.3-tonne consignment from Kullu brings Himalayan region’s sweet, juicy fruit to UAE
Dubai: A taste of India’s Himalayan orchards has arrived in Dubai, with a consignment of Sinduri pomegranates from Himachal Pradesh’s picturesque Kullu district making its way to the UAE market.
The shipment of 1.3 metric tonnes marks another step in India’s efforts to introduce regional agricultural produce to international buyers.
India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the development on Thursday, saying the export had been facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).
“The sweetness of Kullu’s Sinduri pomegranate reaches Dubai!” Goyal said in a social media post, highlighting the growing opportunities for farmers in Himachal Pradesh.
He said the initiative would help connect local agricultural producers with global markets, potentially improving farmers’ incomes and expanding India’s agricultural exports.
Sweet, juicy and attractive: Sinduri pomegranates are prized for their rich red colour, appealing appearance and sweet, juicy seeds.
Rich in antioxidants: Pomegranates contain polyphenols, including punicalagins and anthocyanins, which help protect cells against oxidative damage.
Good for heart health: Research suggests pomegranate consumption may help support healthy blood pressure and blood vessel function, although it is not a substitute for medical treatment.
Supports digestion: The edible seeds provide dietary fibre, which helps maintain digestive health and supports regular bowel movements.
Provides essential nutrients: Pomegranates contain vitamin C, potassium and folate, which contribute to normal immune function, muscle function and cell health.
A nutritious fruit for everyday diets: Whole pomegranate seeds provide natural sweetness, water and fibre, making them a nutritious alternative to sugary snacks.
From Kullu to Dubai: The latest 1.3-tonne shipment from Himachal Pradesh opens new opportunities for Indian farmers to reach international consumers.
Kullu, better known for its mountains, apple orchards and tourist attractions, is also home to farmers cultivating pomegranates.
The latest shipment puts the spotlight on Sinduri, a pomegranate valued for its attractive red colour and sweet, juicy seeds.
For growers in the region, access to overseas markets could offer new opportunities to sell their produce beyond traditional domestic distribution channels.
Goyal described the shipment as an important step towards giving Himachal Pradesh’s agricultural products greater international recognition.
The Dubai shipment is part of a broader effort by APEDA to help Indian farmers and food producers reach overseas consumers.
Earlier this month, the authority facilitated the export of 24 metric tonnes of frozen food products from Sonipat in Haryana to Canada.
That consignment included green peas, mixed vegetables, peas and carrots, sweet corn and samosas.
The shipment was led by Farmer Producer Organisations, with the exporting unit receiving support through an APEDA financial assistance scheme.
The Indian government is also encouraging businesses to take advantage of free trade agreements to expand exports.
Goyal said a recent state-level workshop in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, attracted more than 200 participants, including government officials, export promotion councils and exporters.
Similar outreach programmes are being organised across the country to help farmers, small businesses and manufacturers explore opportunities in international markets.
The minister said India’s trade agreements could help bring more locally produced goods to consumers abroad.
For farmers in Kullu, the arrival of Sinduri pomegranates in Dubai represents a small but significant step towards that goal.
-- With IANS inputs