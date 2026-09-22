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Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin awarded honorary doctorate in Surat

University of Kufa honours Bohra leader for contributions to education and social welfare

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Almawla said Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin had demonstrated a commitment to education, heritage preservation and social upliftment.
Almawla said Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin had demonstrated a commitment to education, heritage preservation and social upliftment.

Dubai: The University of Kufa has conferred an honorary doctorate on Sultan al-Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, in recognition of his contributions to academic excellence, cultural preservation and social welfare.

The degree was conferred at a ceremony in Surat by an Iraqi delegation led by Prof. Dr Hayder Abed Dhahad, Senior Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Prof. Dr Alaa Naji Almawla, President of the University of Kufa.

Dhahad said Surat was a fitting venue for the honour because it is Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s ancestral home and the principal seat of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, the Dawoodi Bohra community’s premier educational institution.

“The Diamond City of Surat serves as a fitting venue to honour Sultan al-Bohra,” Dhahad said.

He said conferring the honorary doctorate in Surat underscored a shared commitment to knowledge, culture and humanitarian values.

Almawla said Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin had demonstrated a commitment to education, heritage preservation and social upliftment.

“This doctorate honours his efforts in connecting higher learning with selfless social service, offering an inspiring model of compassionate and visionary leadership to our institution and academic communities worldwide,” he said.

He added that the honour recognised “the enduring bond between classical scholarship and global humanitarian action”.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin has consistently emphasised education as a cornerstone of societal development.

He has served as Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and is the present Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia. He is also patron of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, the Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic academy, and champions an educational framework combining classical humanities with modern science.

His leadership also encompasses environmental stewardship, healthcare access and community development initiatives.

The University of Kufa, located in Iraq’s Najaf Governorate, operates under the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. It has 40,000 students across faculties including medicine, humanities, jurisprudence and natural sciences.

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