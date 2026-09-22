‘We are tearing this down’: 90-foot Hanuman statue in Texas sparks row

Dubai: A 90-foot statue of Lord Hanuman, a revered Hindu deity, in Texas has become the centre of a fresh religious and political row after a conservative YouTuber declared that it would be torn down “when we win”, drawing a sharp response from Hindu Americans, including a US Army combat veteran.

Jesse Hughes, a YouTuber and Make America Great Again (MAGA) activist, posted a photograph of the Statue of Union at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land and wrote on X: “Btw, when we win, we are tearing this down.”

“If winning in America means demolishing Hindu temples, you don’t want the country I fought for. You just want a license to go after people who aren’t you,” he added.

The Statue of Union was consecrated in August 2024 at the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple. Standing 90 feet tall, it is described by the temple as North America’s tallest statue of Lord Hanuman.

In August 2024, about 25 members of a local church demonstrated near the statue, praying and proselytising. The Houston Chronicle reported at the time that the protest prompted temple leaders to subsequently hire security guards and install cameras.

University data cited by Reuters, however, showed that more than 80 per cent of students at the University of Texas at Austin are Texas residents, while only 4.3 per cent of undergraduates are international students. State law also requires 90 per cent of each incoming undergraduate class to be Texas residents.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.