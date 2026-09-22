White House launches ‘Trump TV’ after banning CNN, Politico and MS NOW

24/7 Trump TV debuts after CNN, Politico and MS NOW barred from briefings
The White House has launched a 24-hour streaming channel called “Trump TV” amid an escalating confrontation with US news teams, days after President Donald Trump barred CNN, Politico and MS NOW reporters from the White House over what he called unfavourable or “fake news” coverage.
The White House announced on X that “TRUMP TV” was live and would offer round-the-clock, real-time video of administration announcements, major presidential remarks and archival highlights.
The service, branded “Trump TV: The Essentials Station,” is hosted through the White House’s YouTube channel.
Separate reporting said the channel formally went live at 7 pm EDT on Monday (3 am GST | 7am Beijing on Tuesday).
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Trump announced on Friday that CNN, Politico and MS NOW would be banned from the White House, accusing the outlets of repeatedly publishing “fake news” about his administration.
On Saturday, White House security denied access to reporters from all three organisations; CNN correspondent Betsy Klein’s press pass was seized, CNN reported.
The three organisations filed a lawsuit challenging the restrictions, describing the ban as a violation of First Amendment protections for press freedom.
The confrontation widened Monday when the five major members of the White House television pool — ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC — suspended their shared coverage after the White House blocked CNN from performing its scheduled pool duty.
The networks declined to designate a replacement crew, an unusual collective response intended to oppose the exclusion of one pool member.
According to the White House, the platform will provide:
A 24/7 livestream of White House and Trump administration video.
Presidential speeches, remarks and announcements.
Curated clips of past public appearances and administration “highlights.”
Updated content designed to circulate official messaging directly to viewers.
The service does not replace independent White House reporting. It is an official government communications channel, meaning its material is produced and selected by the administration rather than independently gathered, edited or scrutinized by outside journalists.
The launch comes at an unusually contentious moment in the relationship between the White House and the US press.
Direct-to-viewer government video is not new: presidents and public agencies have long used television, websites and social media to communicate.
But the timing — immediately after three news organizations lost access and broadcasters halted pooled coverage — has intensified criticism that the administration is seeking to bypass or weaken independent scrutiny.
Supporters portray Trump TV as a way to let the public watch official remarks without relying on media filters.
Critics argue that it blurs the line between government information and political messaging, particularly if it grows while independent reporters face restricted physical access.
The dispute now moves to court, where the legal challenge from CNN, Politico and MS NOW will test the limits of White House authority over press credentials and access.
For viewers in the UAE and elsewhere, “Trump TV” offers a direct window into the administration’s preferred narrative — but not a substitute for independent reporting, verification and questioning.