White House attacks CNN reporter for question on Trump aide

CNN Senior White House Correspondent Kristen Holmes asks a question to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. Leavitt discussed the devastating flooding in Texas, today's visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the signing into law of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill, and other topics. AFP