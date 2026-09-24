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CNN, MS NOW, Politico request court hearing after White House access denied

Move comes after judge ordered that their access be restored

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AFP
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MS Now White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López works on a street corner near the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026.
MS Now White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López works on a street corner near the White House in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2026.
AFP

Washington: CNN, MS NOW and Politico requested an urgent court hearing on Thursday after their reporters were barred from the White House despite a judge’s order that their access be restored.

“This morning journalists from each of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico attempted to enter the White House and were turned away,” the news outlets said in a court filing.

“Plaintiffs respectfully request that the Court set a hearing by videoconference or teleconference as soon as possible,” they said. “Defendants have already repeatedly violated the Court’s order.”

District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled overnight that the three news organisations banned by President Donald Trump last week should have their access to the White House immediately restored.

Revoking their press credentials “likely violated their constitutional due process rights,” Kelly said.

“The ‘general rule’ is that ‘individuals must receive notice and an opportunity to be heard before the Government deprives them’ of a constitutionally protected interest.”

Trump has long attacked news outlets that have aired critical coverage of him, repeatedly blasting the press as the “enemy of the people.”

CNN, MS NOW and Politico were barred from the White House on Friday for distributing what the Republican president branded “fake news” and “fiction and lies.”

They filed a joint lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order against the ban on the grounds that it violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which upholds the right to a free press.

Ahead of the ruling, the Department of Justice had argued that Trump can “control reporters’ access to restricted presidential areas, such as the Oval Office.”

“Access to the White House is a privilege - not a right,” it said.

National security?

The White House Press Office accused CNN in a letter to the cable news outlet of “trafficking in verifiable falsehoods about national security and other issues, and publishing sensitive or classified information,” with similar accusations leveled against MS NOW and Politico.

The letter to CNN cited several stories about the US-Iran war and a story on Trump’s plans to build a military bunker below the planned East Wing ballroom which allegedly “disclosed ‘top-secret’ construction details.”

Kelly, who was appointed by Trump during his first term, appeared unconvinced.

“The Court is sceptical - at least on this record - that Defendants’ interest in safeguarding national security is the actual motivation for, or is even advanced by, the revocation of Plaintiffs’ hard passes,” the judge said.

In a rare move, the top five US broadcasters said that they were halting pool coverage of the White House - where a broadcaster films on behalf of all television outlets for the day - in solidarity with CNN.

“The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government. No administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting,” ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox and NBC said.

In their request to Kelly to hold an emergency hearing on Thursday, the media outlets said “time is of the essence.”

“CNN is scheduled to be the television pool this evening for (Chinese) President Xi Jinping’s visit to the White House,” they said.

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