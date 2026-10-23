New train coach connects temple towns with breathtaking ghat section scenery
A new glass-roofed train coach offering panoramic views of the Western Ghats has quickly caught the attention of rail travellers in southern India, with bookings reportedly reaching 100% for the next 60 days.
Southern Railway introduced the Executive Vistadome AC coach on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express on October 22, giving passengers an opportunity to enjoy the scenic landscapes along the route connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The temporary service is scheduled to run until January 2027
The coach is particularly suited to the Sengottai-Punalur ghat section, where the railway line winds through mountain terrain, forested stretches, tunnels and valleys in the Western Ghats.
The Vistadome coach features large glass windows, a transparent roof and rotatable, reclining seats designed to help passengers enjoy the surrounding scenery.
The route's attractions include the Aryankavu Pass and the historic Pathimoonu Kannara Bridge, popularly known as the 13-arch bridge. Waterfalls and green valleys add to the journey's appeal.
Palaruvi and Kazhuthurutty waterfalls, the Thenmala eco-tourism centre and the Courtallam waterfalls near Tenkasi are among the attractions accessible from the wider region.
The coach is attached to Train No. 16327, which runs from Madurai to Guruvayur from October 22, 2026, to January 15, 2027.
The service operates from Madurai on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
On the return journey, Train No. 16328 from Guruvayur to Madurai carries the coach from October 23, 2026, to January 16, 2027. The return service operates on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays
According to reports citing Southern Railway, the basic fare for the Executive Vistadome AC coach starts at Rs 515, while the full end-to-end journey costs Rs 1,875. Booking platforms list the coach separately under the class code EV.
The reported high demand follows the service's launch, with the first trip also selling out. The trial will give the railway authorities an opportunity to assess passenger response to the sightseeing-focused facility.
Indian Railways first introduced Vistadome coaches in 2017 on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul route in Andhra Pradesh. The journey is known for its mountainous terrain, tunnels, bridges, waterfalls and views around the Araku Valley region.
The Madurai-Guruvayur service adds another sightseeing option for travellers in southern India, while connecting two prominent temple destinations: the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai and the Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur.