According to NDTV, the man — identified through his proximity card as Kishore Rakesh — was immediately taken into custody by security personnel after the shoe failed to reach the bench. Witnesses said the man shouted slogans such as “India won’t tolerate Sanatan’s insult” before being restrained.

Times of India added that the attacker, reportedly dressed in a lawyer’s robe, was protesting the Chief Justice’s recent remark made while dismissing a plea seeking reconstruction of a seven-foot beheaded idol of deity Vishnu at the Javari Temple in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. The bench — comprising CJI Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran — had refused to entertain what it termed a “publicity interest litigation.”

During the hearing last month, the CJI had remarked: “Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then pray and meditate.” The comment sparked sharp criticism online, with many accusing the Chief Justice of showing disrespect toward religious sentiments.

Prominent jurist Indira Jaising condemned the shoe-throwing incident, calling it a “blatant casteist attack” and urging a united response from the judiciary. “It deserves to be condemned by all judges of the Supreme Court through a united press statement that ideological attacks will not be tolerated,” she posted on X, commending the CJI for continuing work “with no visible disturbance.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, present in court, observed that “every action has a disproportionate social media reaction these days,” while senior advocate Kapil Sibal noted, “Social media is an unruly horse, and there is no way to tame it.”

