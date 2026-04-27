Record demand, heatwave strain Kerala grid, trigger outages

According to Indo-Asian News Service, authorities are preparing to regulate supply for 15 to 30 minutes i n select areas, particularly between 6 pm and 11 pm, when consumption peaks. Officials say the move is aimed at stabilising the system as demand continues to exceed projections amid an intense summer.

Data from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) highlights the scale of the pressure. Daily consumption touched an all-time high of 117.16 million units on April 18, while peak demand surged to 6,195 MW on April 23 — the highest ever recorded. Evening demand alone has consistently crossed 6,000 MW, pushing infrastructure to its limits.

The spike has been driven by rising temperatures and a shift in household energy use. Increased reliance on air conditioning and electric cooking — partly linked to disruptions in cooking gas supply amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia — has sharply lifted consumption.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said the situation reflects both immediate strain and broader structural challenges. “The war in West Asia must end, and the rains must arrive,” he said, underlining the role of external factors in easing demand, as reported earlier by The Indian Express.

At the same time, the minister has sought to reassure residents that outages are not deliberate. He said recent disruptions are largely the result of temporary system overloads rather than planned cuts, urging consumers to moderate usage during peak hours to help stabilise supply.

To bridge the supply gap, Kerala has been allowed to procure up to 250 MW from the power exchange through short-term contracts, though officials acknowledge this offers only temporary relief. Hydropower reserves — a key buffer for the state — have also come under stress, with reservoir levels dropping to around 30% of capacity.

The KSEB has appealed to the public to reduce consumption, particularly in the evenings, advising against the use of high-load appliances such as air conditioners, heaters, washing machines and electric vehicle chargers during peak hours.

With demand continuing to climb, authorities warn that managing consumption will be critical in the coming weeks. While the government is attempting to avoid tariff hikes, long-term stability will depend on improved generation capacity and favourable weather conditions.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.