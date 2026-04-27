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Record demand, heatwave strain Kerala grid, trigger outages

Peak-hour curbs planned as demand crosses record 6,195 MW

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Increased reliance on air conditioning and electric cooking — partly linked to disruptions in cooking gas supply amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia — has sharply lifted consumption.
Increased reliance on air conditioning and electric cooking — partly linked to disruptions in cooking gas supply amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia — has sharply lifted consumption.
IANS

Dubai: Kerala is moving towards short, scheduled power curbs during peak hours as electricity demand surges to record levels, straining the state’s grid and triggering intermittent outages across several regions.

According to Indo-Asian News Service, authorities are preparing to regulate supply for 15 to 30 minutes in select areas, particularly between 6 pm and 11 pm, when consumption peaks. Officials say the move is aimed at stabilising the system as demand continues to exceed projections amid an intense summer.

Data from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) highlights the scale of the pressure. Daily consumption touched an all-time high of 117.16 million units on April 18, while peak demand surged to 6,195 MW on April 23 — the highest ever recorded. Evening demand alone has consistently crossed 6,000 MW, pushing infrastructure to its limits.

The spike has been driven by rising temperatures and a shift in household energy use. Increased reliance on air conditioning and electric cooking — partly linked to disruptions in cooking gas supply amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia — has sharply lifted consumption.

Repeated yellow alerts

Kerala has been reeling under persistently high temperatures and humidity over the past few weeks, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) repeatedly issuing yellow alerts for hot conditions across most districts.

Maximum temperatures have consistently stayed 3–4°C above normal, with Palakkad touching around 40°C, Kollam nearing 39°C, and several other districts hovering between 36°C and 38°C.

KERALA POWER CRUNCH

  • Heatwave pushes temperatures 3–4°C above normal

  • Peak demand hits 6,195 MW (record high)

  • Daily consumption reaches 117.16 million units

  • 15–30 minute curbs planned during peak hours

  • Demand surge driven by heatwave, AC use, electric cooking

  • Hydropower reserves down to ~30% capacity

  • State allowed to buy 250 MW from power exchange

The impact has been amplified by intense humidity, pushing the “feels like” temperature above 50°C in some areas, making conditions particularly uncomfortable even when actual temperatures remain below northern India levels.

Despite occasional light rain, the heat has persisted, with hot and humid conditions dominating most days and offering little night-time relief.

The prolonged spell has driven a sharp rise in electricity use, especially for cooling, adding pressure on the state’s already strained power grid.

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said the situation reflects both immediate strain and broader structural challenges. “The war in West Asia must end, and the rains must arrive,” he said, underlining the role of external factors in easing demand, as reported earlier by The Indian Express.

At the same time, the minister has sought to reassure residents that outages are not deliberate. He said recent disruptions are largely the result of temporary system overloads rather than planned cuts, urging consumers to moderate usage during peak hours to help stabilise supply.

To bridge the supply gap, Kerala has been allowed to procure up to 250 MW from the power exchange through short-term contracts, though officials acknowledge this offers only temporary relief. Hydropower reserves — a key buffer for the state — have also come under stress, with reservoir levels dropping to around 30% of capacity.

The KSEB has appealed to the public to reduce consumption, particularly in the evenings, advising against the use of high-load appliances such as air conditioners, heaters, washing machines and electric vehicle chargers during peak hours.

With demand continuing to climb, authorities warn that managing consumption will be critical in the coming weeks. While the government is attempting to avoid tariff hikes, long-term stability will depend on improved generation capacity and favourable weather conditions.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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