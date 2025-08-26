Heatwaves make you age faster, new research warns

Repeated exposure to heatwaves is accelerating biological aging in humans, according to a new study. The research, published in Nature Climate Change, indicates that the impact of heatwaves on aging is comparable to the effects of smoking, alcohol consumption, poor diet, or lack of exercise.

The findings revealed that individuals who experienced four additional heatwave days over a two-year period had a biological age increase of approximately nine days. Manual workers, who typically spend more time outdoors, were particularly affected, with their biological age increasing by 33 days during the same period.

Dr Cui Guo, lead author of the study from the University of Hong Kong, emphasised that the health impacts could be much greater in the future, as heatwaves become more frequent and prolonged due to climate change. “If heatwave exposure accumulates for several decades, the health impact will be much greater than we have reported,” Dr Guo stated.

The study also highlighted that the total impact on global populations would be substantial, as everyone is affected during heatwaves. Higher biological age is a strong predictor of increased risk of death, making the long-term effects of heat exposure a significant public health concern.

Professor Paul Beggs from Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, who was not involved in the research, described the findings as a “paradigm shift” in understanding the extent and severity of heat’s impact on health, the Guardian reported.

The research underscores the urgent need for public health strategies to mitigate the effects of heatwaves. This includes improving access to cooling resources, enhancing public awareness about the health risks of heat exposure, and implementing policies to address the underlying causes of climate change.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

