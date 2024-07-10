Uttar Pradesh: Eighteen people lost their lives and more than 19 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Unnao DM Gaurang Rathi said, "Today at around 05:15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar, collided with a milk tanker. Eighteen people have lost their lives, and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are receiving treatment..."

Speaking about the incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said, "Eighteen people have lost their lives while 19 are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. The injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals near Unnao are on alert. The trauma centre of KGMO is on alert. I have come to see all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar government. The reasons for the accident will come after investigation; our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper treatment. He also wished for their speedy recovery.

On X, CM Adityanath said, "The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls and provide a speedy recovery to the injured."

The CM directed officials to expedite the relief work immediately.

The double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi when it hit the milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area.