A Pakistani national and master of the merchant ship MV Haykal was given assistance and evacuated by the Indian Coast Guard, after he suffered a stroke, on the vessel which was enroute to Gopalpur in Odisha. While the rescue happened a month back, Hasnain is set to return back home today, August 18. Social media users are applauding the humanitarian gesture.
According to Indian media reports, the condition of the 60-year-old Captain Badar Hasnain, who was evacuated on July 13, is now stable and will be travelling back to Pakistan today through the Attari-Wagah border.
Sources told Indian media outlets that Hasnain's well-wishers including his daughter have appreciated the humanitarian gesture of the Indian government and efforts of the doctors who provided immediate emergency evacuation and medical treatment.
The Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Chennai) responded to a request for immediate medical assistance for Hasnain and the vessel was diverted to the coastal city of Visakhapatnam.
The patient was disembarked on July 13 with the assistance of Vizag Port team and evacuated to the Queen's NRI hospital in Visakhapatnam.
The provisional diagnosis of the doctors at the hospital was that he suffered from "Hypoxic-ischemic Encephalopathy" and further recommended his treatment to continue in the hospital.
Sharing pictures of the ship and Hasnain, Tweep @DrNausheenKhan wrote: “In a humanitarian gesture, an Indian Coast Guard saved the life of a Pakistani Captain who suffered a heart attack on the Indian seabed. Such incidents of India giving example of humanity, has made a place in the hearts of many people in #Pakistan too. My India…”
On the day the rescue took place, @IndiaCoastGuard, posted: “#ICG (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) MRCC(CHN) coordinated Medevac of MV Haykal Pakistani Master who suffered heart stroke & requested immediate medical assistance. Vessel bound for Gopalpur directed to close Vizag Harbour. Patient disembarked AM 13 Jul by VPT (Visakhapatnam) Pilot boat and shifted to hospital for further management.”