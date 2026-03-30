Nitish Kumar moves to Rajya Sabha, quits Bihar council

Shift to Parliament marks new phase in veteran leader’s career
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday resigned from the state’s Legislative Council, complying with constitutional requirements after being elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month.
Kumar, who secured a seat in the Upper House of Parliament in the March 16 biennial elections, is scheduled to take oath on April 10. Under constitutional provisions, a public representative cannot hold membership in two Houses simultaneously and must resign from an existing post within 14 days of election to Parliament.
His resignation, submitted to the Legislative Council Secretariat through JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi, brings to a close a long association with the state’s Upper House that dates back to 2006.
Kumar served four consecutive terms in the Council — 2006–2012, 2012–2018, 2018–2024, and from 2024 onward — and has largely anchored his tenure as Chief Minister through membership of the Upper House since assuming office in November 2005.
His move to the Rajya Sabha marks a significant transition in a political career spanning over four decades. Having previously served as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha, Kumar is now set to achieve the rare distinction of being part of all four legislative bodies in India.
The development also has immediate constitutional implications. With his resignation from the Legislative Council, Kumar is required to step down as Chief Minister. However, provisions allow him to continue in office for up to six months without being a member of either House of the state legislature, during which he must secure membership again.
Separately, BJP leader Nitin Nabin confirmed he will resign as Bankipur MLA after being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. In a post on X, Nabin said, “Today, I am resigning from my position as the elected member from the Bankipur constituency of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Through the new role the party has given me, I will remain ever ready and committed to the development of my area and Bihar.”
Both leaders were elected to the Rajya Sabha in the same round of polls, reinforcing the broader political reshuffle underway in Bihar.
The transitions come at a time when the ruling NDA in Bihar is navigating leadership questions and recalibrating roles within the alliance, with Kumar’s move to Parliament expected to influence the state’s political dynamics in the months ahead.