“PM and I don’t have wife issues”: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe draws laughter in India's Lok Sabha

Light moment punctuates heated debate on women’s bill and delimitation
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi struck a light-hearted note in the Lok Sabha on Friday during a debate on the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill and delimitation, drawing laughter when he remarked that both he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not have “wife issues”.
The Leader of the Opposition also ended his speech with a cryptic remark, saying he knows “much more” than what he was stating in the House.
“16 is the number, it is the whole answer to the riddle,” he said.
Participating in a heated debate over the Centre’s move to push delimitation alongside amendments to the women’s quota law passed in 2023, Gandhi emphasised that women are a “central and driving force in our national imagination and national perspective”.
“All of us in this room have learned a lot from the women in our lives — mothers, sisters and wives. The Prime Minister and I don’t have that wife issue, so we don’t get that input,” he said, prompting laughter from members, including his sister and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Gandhi was referring to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju’s earlier speech, in which he said he was reprimanded by his wife for not writing her a poem, unlike Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Gandhi also praised his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for her political acumen, noting that she succeeded in doing something he had not managed in two decades of politics.
“Yesterday I was sitting and watching my sister achieve something in five minutes that I have not been able to do in 20 years of my political career — which was to make Amit Shah ji smile. That is something I need to learn as an older brother,” he said.
He acknowledged differences in their speaking styles, saying: “She was delivering her speech in a way that is different from mine,” while recognising her effectiveness in addressing the House.
He was referring to a light-hearted exchange during Thursday’s debate, when Home Minister Amit Shah laughed at a witty remark by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She had said that Shah’s political strategy was so sharp that even ancient strategist Chanakya would be “shocked”.
The Lok Sabha is continuing discussions and voting on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.
The House is also considering the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 — extending the quota to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir — along with the Delimitation Bill, which proposes redrawing constituencies and increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850.
Gandhi argued that the Delimitation Bill has “nothing to do with the empowerment of women” and is instead “an attempt to change the electoral map of India”.
“The first truth is that this is not a women’s bill. This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women. This is an attempt to change the electoral map of India. Actually, it is a shameful act,” he said.
He further alleged that the move was aimed at bypassing a caste census and limiting representation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
“What is being attempted here is a bypass of the caste census. They are trying to avoid giving power and representation to my OBC brothers and sisters… The question is whether the caste census will be used for representation in Parliament and state assemblies. What you are trying to do is ensure it has nothing to do with representation, so that you can delay it by another 10 years,” he said.
Gandhi said the Opposition would not allow the three bills to pass in their current form and urged the government to implement the women’s reservation law without delay.
“Giving women reservation is easy to do, and every Opposition member will support it… bring that old bill back right now and we will help you pass it with immediate implementation. That is the women’s bill — this is something else. The truth needs to be told,” he said.
Gandhi began his speech with a childhood anecdote about being afraid of a dog along with his sister, and recalled advice from his grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
“She told me that truth is often in the darkness and one needs courage to understand and fight for it,” he said.
He also described Prime Minister Modi’s speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday as “low energy” and said the Opposition would defeat the bill in the House.