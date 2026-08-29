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Nepal floods: Four-member Australian Malayali family among missing

Family may have moved to safety as rescuers search flood-hit areas of Nepal

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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(From left) Rishab Sreedharan Iyer, Sreedharan Iyer, Lakshmi Sreedharan Iyer and Rudra Sreedharan Iyer, the four family members missing in Nepal.
(From left) Rishab Sreedharan Iyer, Sreedharan Iyer, Lakshmi Sreedharan Iyer and Rudra Sreedharan Iyer, the four family members missing in Nepal.
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A four-member Australian Malayali family of Ponnani origin is among those reported missing following devastating floods and flash floods in Nepal.

Sreedharan Iyer, 54, his wife Lakshmi Sreedharan Iyer, 49, and their children Rishab Sreedharan Iyer, 23, and Rudra Sreedharan Iyer, 20, were on a pilgrimage to Manasarovar when contact with relatives was lost.

The family, originally from Eeshwar Niwas in Ponnani, has been living in Sydney for several years. They arrived at Kathmandu airport on August 21 before travelling to Rasuwa, one of the areas badly affected by the disaster. Their last contact with relatives in Kerala was from the region.

Relatives from Ponnani have travelled to Nepal and joined efforts to trace the family. Ponnani MLA K P Noushad Ali said there were indications that the family may have moved to a safer location before the floods.

The hotel where they were staying is reportedly safe, while there are indications they checked out after receiving a warning about the disaster and may have travelled towards Kathmandu.

The wider disaster has claimed at least 626 lives in Nepal and seven in Tibet, while nearly 2,500 people remain missing. More than 93,000 people have been affected, with rescue teams continuing operations in areas cut off by damaged roads, bridges and communication networks.

Authorities are assessing whether damaged communications prevented the family from contacting relatives. As Australian citizens, the Australian High Commission is coordinating with authorities as the search continues.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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