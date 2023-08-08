Cairo: Muslims planning to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia must obtain related permits in advance, according to Saudi authorities.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that the Umrah permit must be obtained before arriving at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, where the rites are undertaken.
Failure to get the permit constitutes a violation of Umrah regulations, it noted.
“Guests of Allah, performing Umrah requires obtaining a permit before arriving at the Grand Mosque to avoid breaching regulations,” the ministry said in post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Umrah permits can be obtained via Nusuk or Tawakkalna apps, according to the ministry.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has introduced a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to do Umrah.
Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.
Saudi authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport.
The kingdom has also said that expatriates residing in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are eligible to apply for a tourist visa, regardless of their profession, and be able to perform Umrah.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia announced adding eight more countries to the visit e-visa list, allowing their nationals to come to the kingdom for Umrah and tourism, raising the total number of countries whose citizens have access to this entry service to 57.