'Mother of all deals': India-EU cooperation to help bring stability to an unstable world — EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

"Our EU-India Trade and Technology Council is already showing the way forward. Under its umbrella, we are aligning our AI governance, we're working together on semiconductors, we're strengthening the resilience of our supply chains, and we are ensuring interoperability between our digital systems. We will discuss these topics at the next meeting in July... we are shooting for the stars as we work to explore new frontiers in our EU-India space dialogue," von der Leyen said.