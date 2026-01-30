US reaffirms strong energy partnership with India at IEW 2026 in Goa

India Energy Week 2026: US officials discuss energy, LNG and civil nuclear collaboration
Mumbai (Maharashtra): The United States government reaffirmed its commitment to a strong, results-oriented energy partnership with India at the ongoing India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, which runs from January 27 to 30, 2026 in Goa.
Engagements focussed on expanding energy trade, strengthening infrastructure and advancing technology cooperation, according to a press release issued by the US Consulate General Mumbai.
Acting Consul General Mike Schreuder led a US delegation during the event, highlighting the growing economic and strategic importance of US-India energy ties.
"The United States and India are building an energy partnership that delivers real benefits for our people," Schreuder said.
"Our cooperation is centered on action--expanding reliable American energy exports, promoting transparent and market-driven growth, and supporting affordable, dependable energy supplies. These efforts strengthen energy security, support economic growth and create opportunities," he added.
During the week, the US delegation met Indian national oil companies and industry leaders to discuss increasing imports of American hydrocarbons and civil nuclear energy technologies. The United States currently supplies approximately 10 per cent of India's liquefied petroleum gas demand, while discussions explored opportunities to expand long-term contracts for US crude oil and liquefied natural gas.
The press release said US energy exports offer India a reliable and flexible supply option to meet its growing demand while supporting American jobs and production, adding that as India seeks to expand civil nuclear power, US companies offer a global track record of success.
The United States and India also underscored the role of innovation in building a secure energy future, with both countries investing in advanced technologies, including smart grids and next-generation energy systems, for a more resilient and reliable energy network.
The US Consulate General Mumbai said it remains committed to advancing US-India energy cooperation through continued engagement, increased trade and investment, and the promotion of practical, forward-looking solutions that support prosperity and energy security for both nations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox