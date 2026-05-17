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Massive fire breaks out in India’s Rajdhani Express train; passengers evacuated

AC coach blaze on Thiruvananthapuram–Nizamuddin Rajdhani under control

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Massive fire on Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Kota; all passengers rescued
Massive fire on Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Kota; all passengers rescued

A fire broke out in an air-conditioned coach of the Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express early Sunday in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, prompting the evacuation of all passengers. No injuries were reported, PTI reported.

Railway officials said the blaze erupted around 5.15 am (local time) in the B-1 coach of train number 12431, which was carrying 68 passengers at the time. The incident occurred between Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota railway division.

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Authorities immediately detached the affected coach and switched off the overhead electric supply as a precaution. The fire was later brought under control.

All passengers were safely deboarded, and arrangements were made to accommodate them in other coaches to continue their journey up to Kota. An additional coach is expected to be attached at Kota station to restore full capacity.

The Divisional Railway Manager has reached the site, along with an accident relief train. Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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