Massive fire at Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West building, people stranded on the top floor

Dubai: A massive fire broke out at the JMS Business Centre in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari West area on Thursday, prompting a significant emergency response. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Fire Brigade declared it a Level-II blaze as thick smoke engulfed the upper floors.
Multiple fire engines and rescue teams rushed to the scene, where several people were reportedly stranded on the top floor. Firefighters are using ladders and cranes to evacuate those trapped, while efforts to douse the flames continue. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and further details are awaited.
Earlier this week, on Monday, a separate fire in Navi Mumbai’s Raheja Residency building in Vashi claimed four lives, including a child, and left several others injured after flames spread rapidly through the upper floors.
