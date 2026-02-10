Manipur on edge as fresh Naga–Kuki violence rocks Ukhrul

The move came amid heightened tensions between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities , with police confirming that armed miscreants set fire to several houses and opened fire in the area over the past two days.

More than 30 houses and other properties have been damaged or destroyed in Litan Sareikhong village over the last 48 hours, police said, ANI said.

According to officials, the latest flare-up followed the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member by Kuki community members, after which two Tangkhul Naga organisations reportedly restricted the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and neighbouring Kamjong districts. On Monday night, armed men allegedly torched more than eight houses, most of them abandoned, and fired multiple rounds in and around the village.

“The situation in the hill areas remains tense, though security forces are making efforts to bring it under control,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying, adding that additional deployments, including central paramilitary forces, have been made in sensitive locations.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar said the decision to suspend internet services was taken as a preventive and precautionary measure, citing concerns that anti-social elements could misuse social media to circulate provocative content and worsen the law-and-order situation.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders and curfew remain in force in and around Litan village. On Sunday evening and night, Naga and Kuki groups engaged in intense stone-pelting, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowds. The Ukhrul district administration imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing the likelihood of a breach of peace.

Manipur Police said that while the situation remains tense, it has largely been brought under control. A joint control room has been set up at Litan Police Station to coordinate emergency security measures, and senior officers are camping in the area to closely monitor developments.

Security forces have also intensified search, cordon and area domination operations across vulnerable hill and fringe areas. In a separate operation in Imphal East district, police recovered arms and ammunition, including rifles, pistols and hand grenades. Authorities said intelligence-based combing operations are continuing to prevent further escalation and to nab those involved in criminal activities.

Police also reported the arrest of three cadres of a banned outfit in connection with a bomb explosion case in Imphal West district, while ensuring the safe movement of essential goods along National Highway-37 under armed convoy protection.

The opposition Congress demanded immediate steps to restore peace. Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh described the situation in Litan as “deeply alarming” and said the continuation of violence even after the formation of a new government raised serious questions about the state’s ability to maintain law and order.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, who is also a Naga leader, has been camping in the troubled area since Sunday and holding meetings with local residents and tribal bodies in an effort to defuse tensions and restore normalcy.

