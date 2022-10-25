As a nation of a billion cricket fans celebrated India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, tragedy struck the family of a man who passed away while watching the suspenseful match.
While taking in a cricket match, a man in the Assam state of northeastern India experienced a cardiac arrest. Local media reported that the man, identified as Bitu Gogoi, 34, is from the Sivasagar district.
The event happened on Sunday night when Gogoi and his friends went to a neighborhood movie theater to watch the much awaited live broadcast of the India-Pakistan match.
Gogoi unexpectedly passed out and collapsed as the drama at the Melbourne Cricket Ground played out as the game moved from one side to the other.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where the staff pronounced him dead.
An investigation into the inident has been launched by a team of Sivsagar police officers.