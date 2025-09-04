Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Afghanistan, tremors felt in India and Pakistan

A powerful quake in Afghanistan earlier this week has killed more than 2,200 people
Dubai: A powerful earthquake has been recorded in the eastern part of Afghanistan on Thursday night.
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was recorded in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday evening, according to the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM). The quake, which occurred at 8.56pm UAE time, was strong enough to send tremors across India and Pakistan.
The seismic event comes just days after a series of devastating quakes in Afghanistan killed more than 2,200 people and left thousands more injured and displaced.
Reports from multiple local media outlets indicate that the tremors were felt in several cities, including Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and various locations in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The shaking was also felt in parts of India, specifically in New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
As of the current reporting time, there are no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage from this latest earthquake.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox