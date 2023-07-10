Paris: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guest of honour at France’s Bastille Day celebration, will dine with President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre museum on Friday, Macron’s office said.

More than 200 guests will join the two leaders on France’s national holiday for the dinner in Modi’s honour at the world’s biggest museum, and are to be treated to a special viewing of a number of iconic works, the presidency said.

Modi, who arrives on Thursday for what will be his fifth trip to France, is to meet with Macron for a private dinner before visiting Indian artists who participated in this year’s Namaste France festival, an event highlighting cultural links between both countries.

On Friday he will attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade, which will this year feature a sizable Indian contingent, have more talks with Macron, and attend a business leader forum, the presidency said.

France and India, whose strategic partnership goes back 25 years, are negotiating business deals in several areas, including defence and energy, but French government sources said they may not be finalised in time for Modi’s visit.

India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France

In a major development, India is planning to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Scorpene class conventional submarines from France.

The proposals have been placed before the Defence Ministry by the defence forces and are likely to be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France this week, government sources told ANI.

As per the proposals, the Indian Navy will get 22 single-seated Rafale Marine aircraft along with four trainer aircraft.

The Navy had been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircraft and submarines urgently as they have been facing shortages in view of the security challenges around the country.

The aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and Vikrant have been operating the MiG-29s and need the Rafales for operations on both carriers.

Meanwhile, the three Scorpene class submarines would be acquired under the repeat clause by the Navy as part of Project 75 where they would be built in the Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai.

The deals are estimated to be worth over Rs 900 billion but the final cost would be clear only after the contract negotiations are completed which will be held after the deal is announced.

India is likely to seek price concessions in the deal and would be insisting on having more ‘Make-in-India’ content in the plan, sources said.