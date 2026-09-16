Lenin, Marx and Ho Chi Minh could disappear from Kolkata street signs

The history behind the names stretches back to the era when Communist politics dominated West Bengal.

Ho Chi Minh Sarani was previously Harrington Street, named after a British colonial official. It was renamed during the Vietnam War.

The road has an unusual geographical connection to the conflict: The US Consulate General is located on it.

“Harrington Street was named after Ho Chi Minh to spite the Americans because the American consulate is located on the street,” Roy told AFP.

He has proposed replacing Ho Chi Minh’s name with that of US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Lenin Sarani was formerly Dharmatala Street and was renamed in 1970 during celebrations marking the centenary of the Russian revolutionary’s birth.

Roy has proposed naming it after mathematician Debaprasad Ghosh, a former president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political precursor to the BJP.